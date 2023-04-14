Russian PM urges to ensure growth of ruble loans, replace foreign capital

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister considers it necessary to ensure growth of ruble loans and replace foreign capital.

"As financial sovereignty strengthens it is necessary not simply to ensure growth of ruble loans, but also to replace foreign capital to the possible extent," he said at a joint meeting of the collegiums of the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry on Friday.

The Russian economy coped with the challenges of recent years, PM said, adding that it returned to the growth trajectory starting the second half of 2022.

"The inevitable decline turned out moderate last year," Mishustin noted. "Starting the second half of the year we managed to return the economy to the growth trajectory, and as a result, GDP even exceeded the level of 2019," he added.