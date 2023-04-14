Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 3.4% in March — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation dropped by 3.4% in March 2023 month-on-month, according to data released by the Central Bank on Friday.

Year-to-date, the real effective exchange rate of the ruble fell by 14.7%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar decreased by 4.2% in March month-on-month, and by 13.6% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went down by 3.9% compared with February and by 17.7% year-to-date.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.