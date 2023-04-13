Africa remains ‘key partner’ for Russia in IT sphere — official

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian exports of information technology services to Africa amounted to $8.1 mln in January - September 2022, Deputy Minister for Digital Development Dmitry Oguryaev said at the Russia-Africa IT forum.

"Africa remains our key partner. Russian exports of IT services totaled $8.1 mln in January - September 2022. Imports amounted to $2.7 mln," the deputy minister said.

The ministry sees great potential to increase Russian-African trade turnover, which will ensure the steady growth of trade and economic ties between Russia and Africa, the official noted.

"I am confident that digital transformation is important to Africa," he added.