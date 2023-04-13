Series production of Russian electric trucks starts in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin opened on Thursday three high-tech production facilities in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone, TASS reports.

The start was given to production of EVM Pro electric trucks, lasers and laser equipment and devices with high-technology solutions in data transmission.

"The Technopolis Moscow and the Moscow industry at large are proactively developing despite sanctions, and probably in part owing to them," the Mayor told reporters. "The industry will go by about 8% in total this year; we see this taking the Technopolis Moscow as an example. About ten more plants will be opened by the end of this year," Sobyanin noted.

"The launch of EVM Pro electric trucks is an important step for development of the domestic automotive sector. According to plans of Electromobiles Manufacturing Rus, the share of domestic components in the EVM Pro will total over 70%, including all the in-vehicle electronics, steel and non-ferrous rolled stock, chassis, sensors and plastics," Manturov said in his turn.

The company can also organize production of auto parts for other components he added.

The EVM Pro electric truck was created on the UAZ Profi chassis. The endurance of the 3.5 metric ton vehicle without recharging will be up to 300 km, with the payload up to one metric ton. The electric vehicle will be produced with four body types: industrial goods van, Euro van, insulated van, and refrigerator van.