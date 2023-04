MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The euro climbed above $1.106 against the dollar for the first time since April 1, 2022, according to Forex Capital Markets data.

The euro-dollar pair had reached 1.1068 and then rolled back to 1.1053.

The dollar at the same time lost 0.67% on the Moscow Exchange to 81.4 rubles. The euro gained 0.44% to 90.39 rubles at the same time.