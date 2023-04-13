Rostelecom to launch video camera, router production in summer 2023 — senior manager

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Rostelecom will start producing video surveillance cameras and next-gen Wi-Fi routers in the next two months, President of the Russian telecom operator Mikhail Oseevsky said at the Data Fusion 2023 conference.

"We will launch two production facilities in the next two months. These are our subsidiaries that will produce [surveillance] cameras and other kinds of equipment. We will become not necessarily large but a manufacturer all the same. Still, according to plans, billions of pieces [will be produced] over the next several years," the senior manager said.

In addition to video surveillance cameras, Rostelecom plans to produce home Wi-Fi routers of a new class, various communicators and controllers, Oseevsky told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. Rostelecom’s subsidiaries in St. Petersburg and Moscow will handle production, he added. Investments in the project have not been disclosed.