Southern Yakutia's business residents invest $1 billion in regional economy

YAKUTSK, April 13. /TASS/. Business residents of the Southern Yakutia advance-development territory invested in the regional economy more than 87 billion rubles ($1 billion), press service of the Far Eastern Federal District's representation said.

On Wednesday, Russia's presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev chaired in Yakutia's city of Neryungri a meeting on the municipal agglomeration's further development. The development master plan has been designed based on results of local polls, where top important directions were good roads, medical services and living standards.

"The district's development benefits from the implementation of investment projects at the Southern Yakutia advance-development territory," the press service said in a release. "Under agreements with the Corporation for Development of the Far East and Arctic, 19 business residents have been implementing projects with available state incentives. The businesses have invested in the local economy more than 87.1 billion rubles, and more than 8,200 people have got jobs. The businesses have commissioned 14 enterprises."

Yakutia's Governor Aisen Nikolayev stressed the industrial projects would favor development of the agglomeration, where developing infrastructures will boost the macro region's economy. According to the press service, the business residents have been developing the city. For example, the Kolmar coal producer jointly with other companies has been building a block of houses of 100,000 square meters. The new flats will be ready before 2024. The project includes social and engineering infrastructure facilities.

The Southern Yakutia advance-development territory was organized in December, 2016. The big mining industrial center is located in Yakutia's Neryungri District, which is one of the most developed industrial districts in Yakutia and the Far East. Neryungri is Yakutia's second largest city. It is located in the region's south. The population is more than 59,000.