OPEC countries producing below OPEC+ agreements in March — report

TASS, April 13. OPEC countries reduced oil production by 86,000 barrels daily to 28.797 mln barrels per day, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said in its April report.

OPEC member-states (except Iran, Libya and Venezuela) participating in OPEC+ deal lowered production by 124,000 barrels per day to 24.374 mln barrels daily. This is 1.042 mln barrels a day below the deal arrangements.

According to the earlier approved plan, OPEC+ countries agreed to slash oil production by 2 mln barrels per day vs. the level in August 2022 from November 2022.