Moscow Exchange admits abandoning dollar/ruble pair conversion business in the future

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow Exchange may abandon the conversion of the dollar/ruble pair [USD-RUB] in the future, which means selling the business ensuring conversion, Chairman of the exchange’s Supervisory Board Sergey Shvetsov told reporters on Thursday.

"Moscow Exchange plays not only a commercial, but also a state role in this respect. The dollar/ruble pair will be maintained as long as the Russian economy needs its conversion," he said.

Russian exports and imports are partially calculated in dollars so far, though "there is a fading trend," Shvetsov noted, adding that he does not rule out that "Moscow Exchange would sell the business at some point."

Earlier, Moscow Exchange announced the start of trading in new currency pairs to the ruble, including the Armenian ram, Uzbek sum and United Arab Emirates dirham, adding that the exchange was also considering the possibility to launch trading in 10-15 new currency pairs.