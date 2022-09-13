Russia-India trade turnover grows by around 120% in 1H 2022 - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and India is growing - in the first six months of 2022 the figure reached $11.5 bln, adding about 120% year-on-year, according to the materials for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was noted that exports of Russian hydrocarbons to India is also expanding.