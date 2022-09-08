Gazprom supplying 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas per day to Europe via Ukraine - spokesman

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying natural gas to Europe by transit via Ukraine with the volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters daily, a spokesman of the company told reporters on Thursday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit via the territory of Ukraine in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha gas metering station - 42.4 mln cubic meters for September 8. The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas metering station was rejected," the spokesman said.

Gas throughput amounted to 42.3 mln cubic per day the day before, according to data on the website of the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System.