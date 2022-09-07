Russia copes with Western economic aggression — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia handles Western economic and technological aggression, the country’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia is coping with the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West," the president said, "I’m talking about aggression, there's no other word for it."

"Russia's currency and financial market has been stabilized, inflation is falling, and the unemployment rate is at a historic low," Putin listed.

According to him, "estimates and forecasts of economic dynamics, including by entrepreneurs, are much more optimistic than they were at the beginning of spring."