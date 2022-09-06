Russian economy provides grounds for moderate optimism, with all scenarios worked out

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s economic indicators provide grounds for moderate optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked what scenarios of the economic situation development are under consideration. GDP will contract by slightly over 2% by the end of 2022, which is less than projected earlier, he added.

"Currently we can state real statistical figures that we have, which provide grounds for moderate optimism so far. The decline is lower than we projected ourselves, as GDP will contract by slightly over 2% by yearend, though a larger decline was projected," Peskov said. "It is necessary to work out all scenarios, but <…> tremendous work is underway to stabilize the economy amid hostile actions against us," he noted.

It is anybody's guess which factors will have a stronger influence on Russia’s economy, Presidential Spokesman said, adding that "the degree of predictability is constantly going down due to the current chaos in the world, which has largely been triggered by sanctions."