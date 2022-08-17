Agriculture Ministry keeps plans of grain procurement to intervention fund — official

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture maintains plans of increasing grain purchases to the intervention fund to three million tonnes by 2024, Adviser to the Minister Yury Kosovan told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is holding government procurement interventions at present to keep profitability of agricultural producers. Exchange trading is held on a regular basis and at prices attractive for sellers. Considering the available budget support within the framework of this mechanism, we plan to purchase and establish the grain stock up to three million tonnes in the state fund," the official said.