Evraz to sell North American division — company

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Evraz intends to sell its North American division and launched soliciting of proposals for acquisition of assets, the Russian mining and metals company said.

"The sale will allow to unlock the stand-alone value of the North America business," Evraz said.

"The solicitation process is currently being conducted under the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) General License" and the company is in contact with OFSI as part of this process, Evraz added.

"The possible transaction will be subject to regulatory and corporate approvals and applicable sanctions laws, and will require approval from relevant sanctions authorities, including OFSI," the mining and metals company said.