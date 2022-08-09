Yandex changes business in France, UK, closes delivery in those countries

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Yandex has changed its business model on the French and British markets, closing the quick delivery service in those countries and creating a new line, Yango Deli Tech, which provides solutions to third-party firms, a source in the press service of the company told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have changed the model on some markets, including France and the UK. Now we offer B2B solutions to third-party companies operating in Q-commerce, e-commerce and traditional retail segments. For doing this a separate line of international business, Yango Deli Tech, which is focused on sale of technologies, has been created," a company representative said.

Yandex is experienced in managing delivery from dark stores, the press service said, adding that there are 450 of them. Moreover, the company has its own technologies that have been tested on various markets, including foreign ones. "We suggest that our potential partners set up and optimize all processes," the company said.

Entities in the CIS and Middle East are interested in Yandex’s technologies, according to the source. "Apart from that our teams continue developing the chain of own dark stores in Israel and in the Russian Federation," the source noted.

Earlier, Forbes said Yandex had scaled down the work of food express delivery services in Europe. The company is liquidating its French subsidiary, whereas its food delivery business in the UK is being closed as the company failed to find a purchaser, according to the publication. Yandex’s possible withdrawal from the European market was reported in March 2022.