Kremlin sees no cause for secondary sanctions against Turkey for cooperating with Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The expansion of cooperation between Russia and Turkey, particularly in the areas of energy and settlements in national currencies, should not be a trigger for the West’s secondary sanctions against Ankara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, it cannot and should not be a trigger for any secondary sanctions," he said when commenting on publications about possible consequences of the West’s concerns about expanding cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.

However, "the United States and EU countries, Brussels may be expected to continue pursuing their policy of putting an unprecedented pressure on any countries reluctant to follow their mainstream," he added.

Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed gas deliveries to Turkey and agreed on partially paying in rubles during the talks on August 5 in Sochi. The two sides talked about a gradual transition to payments in national currencies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier. Energy was the key area of the Russian-Turkish relationship discussed in high detail by the leaders during the talks, Novak noted.