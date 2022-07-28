EU banks continue freezing Russian fertilizer producers’ funds — source

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Funds of certain Russian fertilizer producers with European banks remain frozen and their products in European terminals is under attachment, a source in a company in the industry told TASS.

On July 26, Russian fertilizer producer EuroChem publicly requested the European Commission to give clarification about non-applicability of sanctions in respect of companies interacting with Russian fertilizer producers.