Microsoft lost $126 mln due to decision to leave Russia

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. US corporation Microsoft faced operating costs of $126 mln due to its decision to leave the Russian market, according to the company's financial report for the past quarter.

Earlier, Microsoft said it would continue to curtail its work in Russia until it reduces its presence to a minimum or eliminates it completely. As a result, the company reported operating costs of $126 bln related to troubled debts, asset impairments, and severance payments.

According to the report, the company's quarterly revenue reached $51.9 bln, rising by 12% year-over-year. Microsoft's net profit amounted to $16.7 bln, increasing by 2% year-over-year.

At the end of March, Microsoft announced that it would not suspend cooperation with customers from Russia, and would continue to work with Russian schools, hospitals, and a number of other organizations.