US imposing sanctions on Russian oil supplies to China to backfire — key Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The US attempting to introduce sanctions against the deliveries of Russian energy products to China will backfire on Americans, according to LDPR leader and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

"A very farsighted solution which, if implemented, would backfire on the US citizens themselves. And a price hike on energy products can then be rightfully named after Rubio (senator Marco Rubio, one of the authors of the initiative - TASS) instead of looking for those responsible outside of the US. And that’s without mentioning the impact that this bill would have on global energy markets," the legislator wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As Bloomberg reported earlier, US senators led by Marco Rubio (Republican, Florida) proposed to introduce sanctions against companies involved in selling Russian oil and other energy products to China. The draft bill provides for fines imposed on any organization insuring or registering tankers that transport oil or liquefied natural gas from Russia to China.