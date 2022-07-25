Moscow Exchange to suspend trading in Japanese yen from August 8

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Trading in the Japanese yen on the currency market of the Moscow Exchange will be suspended on August 8, the Exchange said on Monday.

"Restrictions will cover spot and swap instruments for Japanese yen - Russian ruble (JPYRUB) and US dollar - Japanese yen (USDJPY) currency pair in exchange and over-the-counter regimes," the Exchange said. The Japanese yen will not be accepted anymore as the security for transactions on markets of the Moscow Exchange also since August 8.

"Suspension of operations is conditioned by potential risks and difficulties when making settlements in the Japanese yen," the Exchange added.

Performance of obligations under earlier made transactions and transactions to be made on or before August 5, 2022 will be as normal.

The Moscow Exchange will endeavor to resume trading in the yen later on, it added.