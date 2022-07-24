Lavrov calls on West to remove obstacle for exports of Russian food

CAIRO, July 24. /TASS/. The West need to remove the obstacles it has put for exports of Russian food and fertilizers, if it wants to settle the food crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

"As for food, our Western colleagues are so concerned about this situation. They must remove the obstacles they have created themselves. They have been saying for months that Russia is paltering and no sanctions were imposed against food and fertilizers. As for food as such, no, no sanctions have been imposed against it, but sanctions were imposed against companies insuring food supplies, against companies ensuring payments for food," he said.