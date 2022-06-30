Russia limits export of feed-grade amino acids, rice and rice grits

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian Cabinet has temporarily restricted exports of feed-grade amino acids, rice and rice grits until December 31, the Ministry of Agriculture says on Thursday.

"Restrictions on exports of feed-grade amino acids, rice and rice grits will be effective in Russia from July 1 to December 31, 2022 inclusive. The government signed relevant decrees prepared by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture," the Ministry informs.

"Decisions are aimed at providing national food security, keeping stable domestic prices for such products and supporting animal breeding and processing sectors," the Ministry informs.