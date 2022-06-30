Caspian littoral states to establish cooperation in high technologies sector — Putin

ASHGABAT, June 30. /TASS/. The five Caspian littoral states will establish cooperation, including in the sphere of high technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after the Caspian summit.

"Strange as it might seem, but we spoke not only about energy and logistics matters, but also about industrial cooperation in such areas that are of common interest for all our countries. I mean key areas of our economic activities," he said.

"We agreed to choose these priority areas, distribute competences between ourselves and in line with these competences we will make steps to build a wide cooperation in the key areas, first of all, in the industrial and high technology sectors," the Russian leader said, adding that logistics is a key area of cooperation and economic success in the present-day world.

He said that after the official talks, Turkmenistan’s former President and now speaker of the upper house of Turkmenistan’s parliament Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov invited him to an informal dinner, during which they mostly spoke about the development of cooperation in the Caspian region. "There were many ideas and proposals. I would refrain from speaking about them now, anticipating, because it should be reflected in multilateral and bilateral documents," he noted.

Touch on traditional cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian president said that there are concrete agreements with Turkmenistan, including on the extension of several contracts. "Gazprom’s executives will soon go to Turkmenistan," he said, noting with satisfaction that the work at the summit was very productive after the long "Covid holidays.".