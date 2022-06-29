Russia’s USC to cooperate with Iran, Brazil and India in building large-capacity ships

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is eyeing cooperation with Iranian, Brazilian and Indian shipyards in construction of large-capacity vessels, department director of the Russian company said on Wednesday.

"One of the task faced by USC - we pretty well understand the purpose of Zvezda [shipyard] establishment and we are aware of orders they have - nevertheless, we now have plenty of orders for large-capacity vessels. These are for the Baltic Shipyard, the Admiral, the Severnaya Shipyard after the upgrade; the need for container carriers and tankers is so high," Alexander Babich said. "We are currently working on different issues - these are some kinds of synergies with different shipyards, from India, Brazil and Iran, as well as <...> the use of large docks of the Sevastopol Shipyard or in Murmansk," he added.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is considering an opportunity of building one more shipyard for large-capacity ships in the country, department director of the Ministry Boris Kabakov said earlier.