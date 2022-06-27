Finland bans strong spirits from Russia — TV

STOCKHOLM, June 27. /TASS/. Finland introduced a ban on import of strong alcoholic beverages from Russia in line with EU sanctions, YLE TV Channel reported on Monday, citing the country’s customs service.

"Sanctions currently apply to such strong alcoholic beverages as vodka, gin, whiskey and liquors, but restrictions at the same time do not cover low alcoholic drinks, like beer, cider and wine," senior inspector of the Finland’s customs service Jarkko Keskinen said, cited by the TV channel. Alcohol is not allowed for importation to Finland "either privately or as part of commercial supplies," the customs official said.

The ban also covers "duty free trade stores on the border between Finland and Russia," he added.