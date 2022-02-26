DDoS attack on Roscosmos website comes from Ukraine’s Lvov - space agency

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. A recent DDoS attack on the website of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation came from the Ukrainian city of Lvov and involved a bot network, Roscosmos said in a statement on Saturday.

"The DDoS attack on the Roscosmos website came from Lvov and involved a bot network based on servers in various countries," the statement reads.

According to the space agency, technical experts managed to identify the attacker.

The space agency reported technical issues on its website on Friday night. A statement was made later that the website had come under a DDoS attack from overseas servers.