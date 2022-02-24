All flights from Rostov-on-Don’s Platov Airport cancelled

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 24. /TASS/. All flights from Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don have been cancelled due to a ban on the use of the southern airspace, the airport's press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Due to a ban on the use of the southern airspace by the aviation authorities, all flights from Platov Airport have been cancelled," the statement reads.

The press service noted that three morning flights to Rostov-on-Don were redirected to alternate airfields. Representatives of the airlines are working with passengers from the cancelled flights.

Platov International Airport (in Rostov-on-Don) is the first airport in contemporary Russia to have been built from scratch. It was opened on December 7, 2017. It is one of the major regional airports in Russia’s south. Airport passengers have access to about 50 flight destinations along 35 Russian and international airline routes. Platov's passenger traffic in 2021 reached 2.91 million people.