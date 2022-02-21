TikTok joins Russia's higher educational institutions to bolster linguistic diversity

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. TikTok, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Higher School of Economics have launched a project to popularize Russian peoples’ languages, the popular social networking site reported.

"The platform (TikTok), in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia and the Higher School of Economics, joins the celebration of International Mother Language Day, proclaimed by UNESCO to promote linguistic diversity around the world, and launches the #tellthepeople project. The TikTok community will be able to learn more about the multinational, linguistic and cultural treasure of Russia, discover new amazing facts about their native country and its inhabitants," the message says.

Users will be offered to learn more about multilingualism in Russia in an interactive form. As part of the project, a quiz show will be launched with the participation of popular content creators on the platform along with celebrities such as Russian pop singer Zara and TV showman Timur Rodriguez.

Users will also be able to share folklore and interesting facts about their native language by putting the hashtag under the video.