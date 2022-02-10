Cabinet will do best for implementation of Russian-Kazakh economic plans — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian government will do everything possible to ensure implementation of the economic agreements reached between Russia and Kazakhstan at the highest level, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday.

"Today you had productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I know that important decisions have been made to expand our practical cooperation in promoting our joint projects in energy, industry, high technology, education, and a number of other priority areas. I would like to assure you that the government of the Russian Federation will do everything necessary, take measures to implement the agreements reached the highest level," Mishustin said.

Mishustin stressed that Tokayev's visit to Moscow is of particular importance for the further strengthening of friendship, partnership, and alliance.

"The Russian Federation sincerely values our good-neighborly, partner, and fraternal relations with Kazakhstan. They are built on centuries-old friendship, mutual sympathy between our peoples and a unique historical and civilizational code that unites us. Therefore, we fully support your decisions, which made it possible to protect friendly Kazakhstan from attacks by international terrorist groups," the Prime Minister stressed.

He also noted that during this difficult period, Tokayev showed firmness and courage and managed to unite society and resolutely rebuff militants and extremists.

"We also welcome all the systemic initiatives put forward to strengthen state institutions, reform the economy, and the social sector. It is important that the task of improving the living standards of citizens and the harmonious development of the regions of Kazakhstan has been set at the forefront," Mishustin said.

The Russian Prime Minister also stressed that the authorities of the neighboring state pay special attention to the social responsibility of business, and establish a constructive dialogue with the business community.

"For our part, we are ready to provide practical support in the implementation of all large-scale plans. We will be happy to share and adopt development experience, including public-private partnerships, and training management personnel," he promised.

According to Mishustin, Kazakhstan's proposals to modernize the higher education system are of great interest. "Russian universities are ready to take an active part in it," the Prime Minister said.

Mishustin also touched upon aspects of trade and economic cooperation.

"We are very glad that it is developing dynamically," he stated.

He recalled that in 2021 the trade turnover between the two countries increased by a third in annual terms and exceeded $25 billion.

"By the way, these are record figures for mutual trade throughout history, and we consider all such important projects [within the framework of economic cooperation] as priorities," the head of the Russian government noted.

In particular, he drew attention to the great potential for developing bilateral cooperation in industry, the green economy, energy, transport infrastructure, and a number of other areas.

The head of government congratulated Tokayev on the Diplomatic Worker's Day which is marked in Russia on February 10.

"A significant part of your state and professional activities was directly related to diplomacy, including in the rank of UN Deputy Secretary General," the Russian Prime Minister told Tokayev wishing him new diplomatic successes and the growth of Kazakhstan's role on the international arena.