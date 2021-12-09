Russia-China bridge via Amur to be opened shortly — governor

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The bridge across the Amur River between Russia’s Blagoveshchensk and China’s Heihe will be formally opened in the near time, Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov said on Thursday.

"We expect opening of the long-sought international bridge to the People’s Republic of China in coming days," Orlov said, without specifying the date.

Construction of the bridge across the Amur River started in December 2016 and ended in 2019. The two parts were joined in May of this year. Total length of the bridge crossing is 20 km. The annual passenger traffic is expected to be about 3 mln.