Trilateral talks on Karabakh yield progress on humanitarian issues — Putin

SOCHI, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yielded progress on humanitarian issues and the sides agreed to unblock transport corridors.

"There is a very important, sensitive aspect linked with humanitarian matter and we reached progress on it as well," Putin said after the trilateral talks.

According to Putin, much attention was focused on issues of economic ties. "As the first step, we agreed to unblock transport corridors," he said, adding that it concerns railway and motor transport.

"I think that we should thank our deputy prime ministers who have been working on this matter for quite a long time," Putin said.

In his words, Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers co-chairing the trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh will meet in Moscow next week. "They will meet in Moscow next week to sum up some results and announce the decisions we agreed today," he noted.