Russia plans to supply Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona jabs to Kazakhstan, says ministry

NUR-SULTAN, November 26. /TASS/. Russia plans to supply to Kazakhstan substances for the production of vaccines against the coronavirus, as well as Russian jabs apart from Sputnik V that is already used in the country, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

"We have plans, the cooperation will be also developing from the viewpoint of supply of substances for vaccines, the future deliveries of other our vaccines, particularly Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona that will be certified and efficient for tackling [the pandemic]," he said.

Moscow is ready not only to supply vaccines to Kazakhstan, but also to share its experience in tackling the coronavirus infection, Rudenko emphasized, adding that the country currently produces enough vaccine doses to satisfy the needs of the population.