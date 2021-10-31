G20 leaders note potential of digital transformation for post-crisis recovery

RROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty nations have noted the high potential of digital transformation to boost productivity and speed up post-pandemic recovery, according to the G20 Rome Leaders’ Declaration passed on Sunday.

"Digital transformation has the potential of boosting productivity, strengthening the recovery and contributing to broad-based and shared prosperity," the document says. "We will continue discussing policies to sustain productivity growth, and to help ensure that the benefits are evenly shared within and across countries and sectors."

The G20 leaders stressed the importance of exchange of experience, integration and international cooperation to use the opportunities of the digitalization growth. "We recognise the importance of good corporate governance frameworks and well-functioning capital markets to support the recovery, and look forward to the review of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance," the declaration reads.