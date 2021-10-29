China to suspend seafood imports from Russian enterprise due to coronavirus for one month

BEIJING, October 29. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will suspend imports from a Russian production company Zarya LLC for four weeks after the coronavirus was detected on packs of frozen products of the company, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Friday.

The coronavirus was found on one pack of pink salmon, according to a statement on the official website of the service. Starting November 3, the customs bodies all over the country will suspend accepting import declarations from the Russian enterprise for four weeks.

On Tuesday, the General Administration of Customs announced a temporary ban on seafood imports from two Russian enterprises after the coronavirus was revealed on frozen fish packs. The measures applied to a fishing vessel of Eglaine Mercury company and Zarya LLC production enterprise. The acceptance of import declarations has been suspended for one week starting October 27.

That means the temporary ban on imports of Zarya LLC products will be in force for a total of five weeks.