Russian PM invited foreign investors to jubilee SPIEF in 2022

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Foreign investors are invited to participate in the jubilee St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to be held on June 15-18, 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at the Foreign Investment Advisory Council’s meeting.

"Certainly, our communication is not limited to the Advisory Council’s framework. I would like to take an opportunity and invite you, dear participants in today’s meeting, and your colleagues, business partners, in early summer of the next year to our northern capital, St. Petersburg," Mishustin said.

The jubilee 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held there from June 15 to 18, the Prime Minister said. "A very interesting and lively dialog and exchange of opinions with our foreign partners always take place there," he added.

The Russian government is always open to such dialog and new interesting ideas of the major international business, Mishustin said.