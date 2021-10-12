Russia plans to produce over 700 airplanes by 2030 — transport ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Over 700 airplanes are intended to be produced in Russia by 2030, Deputy Transport Minister Igor Chalik said on Tuesday.

"[Production] of more than 700 aircraft and over 430 helicopters is planned by 2030. This coincides with demands of airlines and we therefore plan to close growing needs of airlines, including for replacement of the fleet becoming obsolete and, accordingly, for its decommissioning," Chalik said.

Light Baikal and Il-114 are scheduled for production along with mainline MC-21 and SSJ 100 aircraft, he added.

Baikal, MC-21 and Il-114 are not yet supplied to air carriers for the time being.