IMF improved forecast for Russia's GDP growth to 4.7% in 2021

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 from 4.4% in July to 4.7%, according to the October report of the organization published on Tuesday.

At the same time, the IMF downgraded the forecast for Russia's GDP growth in 2022 - from 3.1% to 2.9%. GDP growth in 2026 could reach 1.6%, according to the report.

The organization's experts forecast a 4.9% decline in Russia’s unemployment rate in 2021 against 5.8% in 2020. According to the IMF, in 2022 the unemployment rate in the country may fall to 4.6%.