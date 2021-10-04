OPEC+ committee recommends restoring oil production by 400,000 barrels/day in November

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ministers of OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended OPEC+ countries to proceed with the plan of increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in November, one of delegates told TASS.

"No changes - by 400,000 barrels per day in November," the delegate said, responding to the question regarding the essence of the recommendation.

The Committee meeting was held earlier today. Ministers discussed already available plan of oil production growth by 400,000 barrels daily, the source told TASS.