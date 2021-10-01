Russia fulfills all its obligations under gas contracts to Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia is fulfilling all its obligations under the current gas contracts, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"The Russian Federation continues to fulfill all its obligations under the existing contracts," Peskov said, answering a question about whether Russia is violating the agreement on preserving the Ukrainian route and whether this will lead to new sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

Speaking about whether Russia expects new claims against this situation, Peskov noted, "There have always been and will be claims against Russia." Moreover, most of these claims are "quite politicized", he continued.

"However, the most important thing in this situation is that we consistently remain faithful to our obligations," Peskov said.

On October 1, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (continuation of TurkStream) and pipelines in South-Eastern Europe. According to the company, two contracts were signed, with a total volume of up to 4.5 bln cubic meters per year, the term of each contract is 15 years.