Gas prices in Europe surpass $900 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe on London’s ICE increased on Monday following reports about Gazprom’s decision not to book additional capacities for gas transit through Ukraine. The price of October futures soared to $908 per 1,000 cubic meters after falling below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters on Friday.

As of 13:50 Moscow time, the price of October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to $881 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The change in prices could also be influenced by the news that Norwegian Equinor received permission to increase gas exports from its offshore Oseberg and Troll fields. Thus, production at the Oseberg field will increase by 1 bln cubic meters of gas (bcm) to 6 bcm in the 2021 gas year (starts on October 1), production at the Troll field could also rise by 1 bln rising to 37 bcm.