OPEC+ plans to discuss ‘certain points’ of adjustments to oil cuts deal

KAZAN, August 31. /TASS/. Kazakhstan considers the measures that have been already taken within the framework of OPEC+ sufficient for stabilizing the oil market. Nevertheless, the parties to the agreement on Wednesday plan to discuss "certain points" of adjusting the deal, but the decision must be made collectively, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nogayev told TASS on the sidelines of the Petrochemical Forum in Kazan.

"To date, the commitments we made allow us to balance supply and demand. But at the same time, we plan to discuss certain points at tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting. The issue of the need to change the parameters of the OPEC+ oil production agreement should be reviewed collectively," he said.

In mid-July, after lengthy discussions, the OPEC+ countries decided to ease restrictions on production. Before the end of 2021, they will return 2 mln bpd to the market, starting in August. Thus, by the end of 2021, they will reduce production by 3.7 mln bpd, and by September 2022 they even plan to reach the pre-crisis level of production. In addition, the parties to the deal agreed to extend it until the end of 2022.