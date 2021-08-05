Evraz in litigation with US Department of Commerce on steel import duties — CEO

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Evraz is conducting a lawsuit against the US Department of Commerce and sees a serious possibility to recover a portion of funds lost due to paying duties, CEO of the Russian mining and metals company Alexander Frolov told reporters on Thursday.

"We are in litigation with the US Department of Commerce in respect of the legality of introducing import duties on Russian slab products in the context of Section 232. We believe the application of the duty was inappropriate, at least during the starting period. We believe we have serious chances to recover a portion of this duty," the top manager said.

In March 2018, the US introduced duties on the import of steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Russian companies filed requests earlier to the US Department of Commerce for exclusion of their products — slabs — from the application of US import duties.