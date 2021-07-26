German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction

BERLIN, July 26. / TASS /. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s construction should be completed and put into operation as soon as possible, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD)’s faction in the Bundestag Rolf Mutzenich told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland editorial association.

"It would be the right thing to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 and put it into operation. We need gas as a transitional technology because Germany wants to quickly switch to alternative energy sources and at the same time abandon nuclear and coal energy", Mutzenich noted. He welcomed the recent deal between Germany and the US on Nord Stream 2, expressing the opinion that "ditching the project would be disadvantageous for Germany in terms of implementing its energy policy."

Meanwhile, the SPD faction’s leader assured that Germany would support Ukraine. "We will not leave Ukraine in trouble, we would even like to discuss cooperation in the field of hydrogen generation with the [Ukrainian] authorities," the politician stated.

On Wednesday, the US and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project. Washington admitted that sanctions would not stop its implementation, while Berlin pledged to work towards an extension of the Russian gas transit through Ukraine. US President Joe Biden said that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete, and it was impossible to shut down its construction. The US authorities reserved the right to take action in response to Russia's use of energy as a "geopolitical weapon" in Europe and "aggression against Ukraine", according to the US Department of State.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project which is being implemented jointly with European partners. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed bewilderment at the attempts of some countries to determine the gas pipeline’s fate on politically motivated circumstances. Furthermore, Moscow repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as a tool of pressure.