Russian tech firm launches work on hydrogen-powered aircraft engine

ZHUKOVSKY, July 22. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has launched work on developing hydrogen-powered aircraft engines and ground-based power units, Rostec announced on Thursday.

"The United Engine Corporation within Rostec has announced at the [MAKS-2021] International Aerospace Show that it is starting a program of developing aircraft and ground-based power units using hydrogen fuel," Rostec said in a statement.

"We are considering two basic technologies: the direct hydrogen fuel combustion in modified gas turbines and the fuel’s electrochemical transformation into electric power using fuel cells," United Engine Corporation CEO Yuri Shmotin said.

About the project

The United Engine Corporation set up a working group for the project in the summer of 2021 and launched experimental design work. The taskforce includes specialists of enterprises within the United Engine Corporation. The work on developing hydrogen-powered units will be carried out jointly with scientific and sectoral institutes and also with organizations with the practical experience of using hydrogen fuel, Rostec said.

The use of hydrogen fuel is one of the most promising areas to cut the carbon footprint in aviation and the oil and gas sector, Shmotin said.

Two options exist for using hydrogen: burning gas in an engine and creating fuel cells, where hydrogen reacts with oxygen to generate electric power, releasing water vapor into the air, Rostec said.

Russia is set to enter the global market as a world leader in hydrogen production and exports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier. As Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov stated earlier, hydrogen will be transport’s immediate future. The Russian authorities are now discussing the concept of developing hydrogen-powered and electric transport in Russia until 2030.