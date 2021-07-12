Facebook launches Marketplace in Russia — press service

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Facebook has launched the Marketplace platform in Russia, where users can sell and buy various goods from each other, the Facebook’s press service in Russia said on Monday.

"We know that many people are already using our platforms to look for and exchange goods. The Marketplace will become a convenient platform for people, where it will be easy to find new goods, purchase what is needed or sell what you do not need any more," Regional Director of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger in Russia Anna-Maria Treneva said, cited by the press service.

It will be possible to use filters to set the location, prices and other parameters for purchasing and many other things, the press service said.