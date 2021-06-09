Gasoline, diesel fuel inventories record high in Russia

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Gasoline and diesel fuel inventories have reached a record-breaking level for the first time in 24 months, according to the minutes of the meeting of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service’s Exchange Committee, with a copy of the minutes seen by TASS.

The Committee tasked to monitor the domestic fuel market holds weekly meetings. The minutes available with TASS assess the situation from May 26 to June 2. "The high level of gasoline and diesel fuel inventories above figures in 2020 and 2019" was noted in early June, the document says. It is sufficient "to meet the demand" at such level, according to the minutes. No details are indicated regarding the volume of inventories.

According to data of the Central Dispatch Department of the Fuel and Energy Sector (CDU TEK) as of May 31, balances totaled 1.64 mln tonnes for motor gasoline and 2.74 mln tonnes for diesel fuel.