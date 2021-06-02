Climate cooperation, tackling poverty top talks between Russian PM, World Bank President

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with World Bank President David Malpass, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mikhail Mishustin and David Malpass have discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation between Russia and the World Bank," the statement reads.

The spotlight was placed on climate issues, the war on poverty, and coordinating efforts to facilitate global development, according to the statement.

Mishustin and Malpass also focused on conveying Russia’s experience in effective public management and the implementation of cutting-edge public service delivery mechanisms to other World Bank members.

"The parties also discussed strategic areas and key aspects of the program for sharing knowledge between the World Bank and the Russian Federation for 2021-2024, which represents a new stage of cooperation between Russia and the World Bank," the cabinet added.