Russia not interested in global economic system collapse — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has no interest in destroying mechanisms of the international economic system but has to draw conclusions because of threats to disconnect it from the SWIFT international payment system, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ videoconference meeting.

"We are not interested in destroying functioning mechanisms of the international currency system, the international economic system at large, and assume this will do harm to all participants in multilateral communications without exceptions. However, since such treats are voiced, we have to draw conclusions," the Minister said.

"I am confident all agencies of our government will continue taking all the necessary measures to reliably support our interests and interests of our partners in any course of events," Lavrov said.

Russia is proactively working on greater use of payments in national currencies in the context of BRICS and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Minister said. "My opinion is that will only improve the reliability of our relations, taking into account all the circumstances," he added.