Russian Post expects growth of debt burden by $1.73 bln in 5 years

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Post expects a rise in debt burden by 127 bln rubles ($1.73 bln) for the next 5 years, CEO of the company Maxim Akimov said in an interview with RBC, published on Monday.

"There will be an increase in the debt burden: we will have to buy a lot, borrow a lot, invest a lot. We know where to get financing - we have good consultants and partners in both loans and structured financing. We will surely find our target 127 bln rubles for the investment program for the next five years," he said.